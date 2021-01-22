Canada’s governor-general resigns amid reports of a toxic workplace

Ottawa – The high-profile but largely ceremonial figure who represented Queen Elizabeth as the official head of state of Canada, resigned Thursday after a report presented to the government sharply criticized its treatment of employees.

Julie Payette, whose title was Governor-General, has resigned after months of media reports that she and a senior adviser had belittled staff and publicly insulted, often to the point of crying. In response, the government requested an independent review that several Canadian media outlets have said they blamed for creating a toxic work environment.

“In the interest of our country and our democratic institutions, I have reached the conclusion that a new Governor-General should be appointed,” Ms. Payet said in a statement issued late Thursday.

Ms Payette, a former astronaut, has been said in some news reports that she has questioned employees about the distance between celestial bodies. Several employees quit her office or go on extended vacations.