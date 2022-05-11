Canada World Cup squad – only one gold player included last year – Sports

Record World Champion and defending champion Canada has announced their squad for the World Cup. Max Comtois was the only member of last year’s title squad.

Myth: Owned by experienced people in Canada

23-year-old Max Comtois.

Getty Images / Ice Wide Open



Head coach Claude Julian has publicly named the Canadian team for the Ice Hockey World Championships in Finland. 24 players were selected to tackle the title defense. There is still a place on the list for the recommended latter opportunity.

However, there was only one last gold winner: Max Comtois (Anaheim). The other seven athletes travel to Finland with previous World Cups or Olympic experience. Center Matthew Parcel (New York Islanders, 59 points from 73 games) and winger Pierre-Luke Dubois (Winnipeg, 60 points from 81 games) stand out. The latter won the silver medal in 2019 with Canada.

First game on Friday

There are also many young players on the team. It was only after the turn of the millennium that a quartet was born. Canada will play its first game of the World Cup against Germany on Friday (live on SRF Zwei and SRF Sport Apps from 7pm). The fight with Switzerland will take place on Saturday, May 21 (live on SRF from 3pm).



