Canada will require a COVID vaccine for travelers from October 30

Canada Travel: Canada fully reopens its borders to vaccinations Canada reopened its borders to fully vaccinated Americans at 12:01 p.m. Monday, and that moment could not have come sooner for families and businesses. Employee video, USA TODAY

All commercial air travelers to Canada, passengers on interprovincial trains and cruise ship passengers must submit proof of vaccination by October 30.

According to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, more than 72% of Canada’s population will be fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The US land border is expected to remain closed to Canadian tourists until at least October 21.

Beginning October 30, the Canadian government is requiring all air travelers and passengers on interprovincial trains Vaccination against COVID-19.

the new policy, It was first announced in August, All commercial air passengers, inter-provincial train passengers and cruise ship passengers are all affected. The government is also urging employers in the state-regulated aviation, rail and shipping sectors to issue mandates for vaccines by October 30.

The vaccination requirement does not apply to travelers under 12 years of age. A short transition period will allow passengers who are in the process of being vaccinated to board if they can submit a molecular test within 72 hours of travel, but only until November 30.

“If you haven’t had your injections yet but want to travel this winter, let’s do it right. There will only be a few very narrow exceptions, like Saleh’s disease.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference on Wednesday. “For the vast majority of people, the rules for travel are very simple: You should get vaccinated.”

Vaccines work. That’s why we’ll make it mandatory for employees in the federal public sector and for people who board planes and trains. For the latest information on our plan, follow our announcement now: https://t.co/cue71uq59U Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 6, 2021

► “Maybe…give us a little break?”: Canadian businesses rush to prepare to reopen borders on Monday

► Canada Travel: Here are 11 things to know before you travel.

Trudeau said the new travel measures would be “some of the strongest in the world”. country too Most foreigners need it Get a full vaccination to enter the unnecessary items.

“When it comes to keeping you and your family safe, when it comes to avoiding bans on everyone, this is not a time for half-measures,” he said.

Currently, air travelers entering Canada are required to do so Provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test Results within 72 hours of the scheduled check-out time. Unvaccinated air travelers must take another COVID-19 test upon arrival in Canada and towards the end of the mandatory 14 days quarantine Upon arrival.

Additional measures aim to immunize more people. As of Wednesday, more than 72% of Canada’s total population has been vaccinated, according to data Data from Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Department of State They lowered their travel warnings For Canada in August, but the US border should remain closed to Canadian tourists Until at least October 21.

Air Canada, Canada’s largest domestic and international airline, issued a statement in August in support of the new measures and announced that it would work with the government and its unions to implement the new policy.

“While Air Canada awaits more details about today’s mandatory vaccination announcement, it is a welcome step forward in developing measures to protect the health and safety of airline employees, customers, and all Canadians,” the statement said.

The US does not require vaccinations for domestic flights, and it is not clear if that will change. When asked if the United States will follow in Canada’s footsteps and implement stricter vaccination regulations for air travel, Jeff Zentes, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, said Wednesday that the government is “taking nothing off the table.”

Who is affected by the state of Canada for the vaccine?

The new travel policy applies to:

Passengers on domestic, cross-border or international flights departing from Canadian airports

Passengers on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains

Passengers on non-essential passenger ships, such as cruise ships, who have traveled for at least 24 hours

What if travelers don’t do it?

Travelers who visit information or family to comply with it face heavy fines.

Airline passengers or personnel can be fined up to $5,000 per violation, and cruise ship personnel or passengers can be fined up to $250,000 per violation, per day for failing to provide proof of vaccination.

How can travelers show the vaccination card?

The Canadian government is working to develop all of Canada vaccination certificate For international travel. The document will be available in digital form and, according to the Canadian government, will make it quick and easy to provide proof of vaccination to travelers.

The Government of Canada website states that “vaccination is one of the most effective ways to combat COVID-19 and the Government of Canada will continue to take action to vaccinate as many Canadians as possible.”

On Wednesday, Trudeau said a vaccine ticket would be ready “in the coming weeks.”

► “There’s a lot to say on the phone”: How COVID-19 travel restrictions have affected families and couples

► Do not violate the rules: Two travelers to Canada who provided false information about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination were fined nearly $20,000.

Trip to New Zealand: New Zealand adds mandatory vaccination as it prepares to reopen its international borders