Canada vs Finland – unexpectedly to sum up in the World Cup final

At the Ice Hockey World Championships in Riga, there will be a new version of 2019 between Canada and Finland in the final.

The fact that the Canadians are in the World Cup final is not surprising in itself. After the performances at the tournament in Riga in the preliminary round, this was a surprise. If there is no winner after 60 minutes in the match between Germany and hosts Latvia on Tuesday evening, and if Kazakhstan does not lose the last game to Norway, then the “Maple Leaves” will already be at home.

Bad memories of Finland

But first it turns out differently, and secondly than you think. In the quarter-finals, the Canadians eliminated the favorite Russian team, in the semi-finals they got rid of the United States. Despite the poor start to the tournament, the Canadians reached the final and met Finland there. For North Americans, the opponent has no good memories of the recent past.

The two teams have already faced each other in the final in 1994, 2007 and 2016 and in the last World Cup in 2019. The North Americans won the first 3 times, two years ago the Finns surprisingly won 3:1. The teams have already played against each other in this year’s World Cup Finland won 3-2 in the preliminary round after a penalty shootout.

direct notification Open the chestClose the box Follow the Ice Hockey World Championship Final on Sunday from 7:00 p.m. LIVE on SRF Info. From 7:35 PM you can watch the match on SRF Zwei.

The Canadians have reached the final for the fifth time in the last 6 years. If North America wins again this time, it will be their 27th World Cup title, which will enable them to catch up with record holder Russia. Finland wants to ascend to the throne of the World Cup for the fourth time. If the northern Europeans once again prove their ruthless efficiency and well-known defensive qualities in the final, then any not easy task awaits the Canadians.



