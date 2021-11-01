Canada to appeal ruling on compensation for indigenous peoples

Canada timely appealed the ruling that the state must pay billions of dollars in compensation to Aboriginal people who were forcibly sent to boarding schools for Aboriginal children.







At the same time, the government announced that it would not continue the appeal for two months to clarify the matter out of court through talks with the plaintiffs. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has said it is not opposed to compensation, but it is facing problems with jurisdiction and the allocation of funds.

On September 29, the Canadian Federal Court upheld a 2016 ruling that the government is underfunded for Aboriginal childcare compared to non-Indigenous children. According to the court, “First Nations” members who were transferred to boarding schools as children for some kind of re-education will be compensated with 40,000 Canadian dollars (about 27,900 euros). The case had led to tension between the First Nations and the government.

Tensions between “First Nations” and the government

Activists urged the government not to take action against the ruling. Trudeau, who was re-elected in September, had promised when he took office in 2015 to strengthen and restore ties with Indigenous communities.

(kna – sk)