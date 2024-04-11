Canada: Three passes to Niagara Parks with seven attractions

A trip to the Niagara Region is as much a part of an Ontario vacation as moose in Algonquin Park or pancakes with maple syrup. Guests get the best deal with one of three Niagara Parks passes, which guarantee savings of up to 60 percent.

Regardless of whether travelers to Canada are making a day trip or an extended stay, the region, 90 minutes southeast of downtown Toronto, has other must-sees in addition to the “Journey Behind the Falls” view. The world famous Niagara Falls.

Niagara Parks Pass is available online www.niagaraparks.com or available from German Canadian specialists America Unlimited, Canusa and CRT.

Niagara Parks Wonder Pass

The Niagara Parks Wonder Pass is available through mid-April 2024. The all-inclusive package, which saves 60 percent compared to booking individual services, includes six attractions: Journey Behind the Falls, Niagara Parks Power Station + Tunnel, Butterfly Conservatory, two full days of access to Niagara's Fury and Falls Incline Railway, and the WEGO bus system. The pass costs around 34 euros plus tax.

Niagara Falls Pass

The Niagara Falls Pass is offered year-round with a 41 percent cost savings. It includes seven attractions: Journey Behind the Falls, Butterfly Conservatory, Whirlpool Aero Car, White Water Walk, Floral Showhouse, as well as access to the Falls Incline Railway and use of WEGO buses for two full days. The pass costs around 57 euros plus tax.

Niagara Falls Adventure Pass Classic

For those passing through nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake or simply looking to spend some time in the park, the four-attraction Niagara Falls Adventure Pass Classic is a great choice. This package includes Journey Behind the Falls, Niagara's Fury, White Water Walk and 48 Hours of WEGO. This pass is available for around 44 euros plus tax. You save 16 percent compared to individual prices.

Niagara region

The Niagara Region has its own special beauty in every season. In winter, the landscape turns into a romantic wonderland and the ice wine tastes so delicious, in spring, when the famous flower clock blooms in the park, and in summer, the splashing water of Niagara Falls gives a pleasant coolness. , and in the fall, when colorful foliage bathes the backdrop in “50 Shades of Fall.”

In order for visitors to fully immerse themselves in the atmosphere and not miss any of the attractions of Niagara Falls, it is worth staying overnight in one of the many hotels and picturesque B&Bs directly in nearby Niagara Falls. lake or at a local winery.

Getting there

Niagara Falls is just a 90-minute drive from Lake Ontario. If you want to stop at a winery or travel without a car, you'll need to book a ticket via GO-Train. Travel time is about two hours. Trains run three times daily between Toronto's Union Station and Niagara Falls. On site, the WEGO bus system connects hotels and attractions.

Information about places

Travel after the falls: Impressive view of spectacular waterfalls

Impressive view of spectacular waterfalls Niagara Parks Power Station + Subway: Over 100 years old hydroelectric station with view

Over 100 years old hydroelectric station with view Butterfly Conservatory: Over 2,000 free-flying tropical butterflies

Over 2,000 free-flying tropical butterflies Whirlpool Aero Car: Ride the historic aero car over the Niagara Whirlpool

Ride the historic aero car over the Niagara Whirlpool White Water Walk: Whitewater Edge Walk with views of the Grand Canyon

Whitewater Edge Walk with views of the Grand Canyon Flower Show: Three exhibition halls transform the area into a colorful garden oasis

Three exhibition halls transform the area into a colorful garden oasis Wrath of Niagara: A 4D theater for the senses tells the story of 10,000-year-old Niagara

A 4D theater for the senses tells the story of 10,000-year-old Niagara Falls Incline Railway: Train service between Fallsview and Table Rock Center

Train service between Fallsview and Table Rock Center Wego: A bus system connects Niagara Parks attractions to hotels and attractions in Niagara Falls

www.destinationontario.com, www.niagaraparks.com