Canada – Ten containers of chemicals on board a ship caught fire

According to the Coast Guard, the fire on board a container ship laden with chemicals off the Pacific coast of Canada is currently “not a security risk.” The fire remains a “dynamic event,” but there is currently no danger to people on the coast, the agency said Sunday with. 16 people were brought to safety by the cargo ship named Zim Kingston.

Due to the nature of the chemicals, the Coast Guard said on its online Twitter service, the fire cannot be extinguished with water. However, the tug that was sent to Zim Kingston had water cooled the outer hull of the ship. Ten containers caught fire. Toxic gases were also released through the fire.

The cargo ship is docked south of Vancouver Island near the maritime border between Canada and the United States of America. The Coast Guard has set up a two-nautical-mile safety zone around the ship. Rescue workers will also work to recover lost containers.

Cypriot shipping company Danaus, the owner, said the fire was caused by an excessive list of extreme weather conditions. However, the fire has “apparently been contained”. The company hired a rescue company to make sure conditions were right for the crew to return safely.

