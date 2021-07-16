Canada promised to open the border in September

Archives – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa. In light of a successful vaccination campaign, he promised to open the borders to foreigners. Photo: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press/Associated Press/DPA Keystone

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has given the possibility of opening borders to foreigners in light of his country’s successful vaccination campaign. “If our current positive trajectory continues in terms of vaccination rates and public health conditions, Canada will be able to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September,” said a transcript from a conversation between Trudeau and provincial and territorial governments. Thursday. So far, Canada – as well as the US – has imposed relatively strict entry restrictions.

It could be faster when traveling from the US: Trudeau expects Americans with full vaccinations and those living in the US to travel to the neighboring country from mid-August. The vaccination campaign in Canada started a little slow compared to the United States, but then accelerated. About 68 percent of 38 million Canadians have received at least one dose, and just under 36 percent have been vaccinated. Vaccination skepticism appears to be lower in Canada than in the United States, for example.