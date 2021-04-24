Canada presents a massive climate protection program

In the future, Canadian electric vehicles will not be billed according to the time they spend at the charging station, but according to the amount of energy withdrawn. The current timekeeping practice hurts owners of slow charging cars. The change looks trite, but it is not cheap: the government’s current budget plan provides for the development of new accounting standards of 56 million Canadian dollars (1 euro equals 1.5 Canadian dollars), spread over five years. Compared to other “green” budget lines, this is a no-brainer.

In addition to the $ 15 billion in public transportation announced in February, including new subway lines, electric buses, and improved rail services between Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City, there is now an additional $ 17.6 billion for added environmental programs. However, it remains to be seen whether the budget will be determined in this way or adjusted.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leads a liberal minority government and supports a resolution 2021 budgets Count on the support of other parties. Since it is unlikely to help the Conservatives and the Greens are unimportant, the Social Democrats (NDP) and the Francophone separatists (Bloc Québécois) remain partners. It is reported that the National Party is preparing for new elections. On the one hand, the liberals enjoy good ballot numbers; So the new elections could do more harm to the National Party than the liberals under Trudeau.

New debt to cut carbon dioxide

Trudeau’s new policy goal is to reduce human-made greenhouse gas emissions by 36 percent (from 2005 levels) by 2030. So far, the goal of the previous Conservative government led by Stephen Harper was to reduce by 30 percent. The Canadian economy should have carbon dioxide by 2050 2 Run neutral. At the same time, population and economic growth must continue, not least through immigration.

The government will issue billions of dollars in bonds to fund government investments in greener economies. A $ 5 billion “green bond” is supposed to start, with “many” to follow. There are also new definitions. It is said to be the result of local CO 2 Mitigate competitive tax damage. Details are open.

Increase taxes on tobacco products; Through deforestation, fertilizers, chemicals, manufacturing, transportation and burning, especially in Cigarette butts, as toxic waste, pollute the environment. Indigenous peoples in Canada are given the opportunity to collect additional taxes on fuel, alcohol, tobacco, and hemp on their lands. Federal official travel would be cut, which could save about $ 220 million annually.