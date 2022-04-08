Canada plans to invest billions in electromopility

The Government of Canada has presented its 2022 budget, which will include a number of investments in the electromobility sector. It’s not just about buying incentives and expanding infrastructure, it’s also about the raw material supply chain.

Implement Canada’s first strategy for $ 3.8 billion (approximately 2. 2.8 billion) in vital minerals for use in electric cars. Details of raw material production are not yet known. $ 3 billion (2. 2.2 billion) will be available to build electric vehicles at very affordable prices and to build a national network of charging stations.

This includes $ 1.7 billion (€ 1.25 billion) over five years to extend the incentive for purchasing zero-emission vehicles until March 2025 and $ 547.5 million (400 400 million over 4 years) for the introduction of a new procurement incentive scheme for medium duty. And heavy electric commercial vehicles.

According to the Ottoman government, investments in a clean economy are the mainstay of the budget. “Protecting our environment and combating climate change is the right thing to do for the planet and our economy,” it says. Among other things, the development of clean technologies and incentives for the capture, use and storage of carbon dioxide are planned.

The Canadian government unveiled its 2030 emissions reduction plan last week. It confirms the decision to phase out combustion engines for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles by 2035, but also includes interim targets. Already in the announcement of this plan, the amount of Canadian $ 1.7 billion for purchase subsidies now included in the budget has been mentioned.

In addition, $ 400 million (28 286 million) is to be spent on charging stations – with the aim of expanding the network by 50,000 charging stations. In addition, Canada Infrastructure Bank will invest $ 500 million (€ 358 million) in charging and refueling infrastructure for zero emission vehicles.

