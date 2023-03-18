Canada Panther sends 2 tanks to Ukraine | News robot

March 17, 2023

This is a machine translation of an article Online newspaper Korrespondent.net. The translation has not been checked or edited and the spelling of the names and geographical names does not match anywhere else Ukraine news used conventions.

Canada shows preparations to deliver 2 Panther tanks to Ukraine The video was posted on the Canadian Forces Twitter account.

“Another shipment of Leopard 2s will go to Europe as part of the Canadian government’s commitment to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s illegal aggression,” it said.

We continue to support our Ukrainian friends who are fighting to defend their homeland. Another batch of Leopard 2s is on its way to Europe as part of the Canadian government’s commitment to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s illegal aggression. pic.twitter.com/zJ67ymkfM9

— Canadian Army (@CanadianArmy) March 16, 2023.