https://snanews.de/20220116/kanada-ukraine-rus-5028591.html
Canada issues travel warning for Ukraine over ‘Russian aggression’
Canada issues travel warning for Ukraine over ‘Russian aggression’
On Sunday, the Canadian government urged its citizens to refrain from traveling to Ukraine due to “Russian aggression”. 01/16/2022, SNA
2022-01-16T18: 45 + 0100
2022-01-16T18: 45 + 0100
2022-01-16T18: 45 + 0100
Russia
Politician
Ukraine
warning
Trips
Canada
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@Content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@Content
https://cdnn1.snanews.de/img/07e5/01/0f/530548_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_0da9784f0834989239c2c13daadc0b7d.jpg
“We have changed the risk level for Ukraine to say that non-urgent travel should be avoided due to the ongoing Russian aggression and military build-up in and around the country,” the government said on Twitter. Canada is home to many Ukrainians by descent: several Western countries and Ukraine have repeatedly accused Russia of “aggressive actions” and preparing to invade Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly denied the allegations. The country has the right to move its forces as it likes within its borders. Russia attributes the transfer of its forces, including to areas bordering Ukraine, to a military maneuver that is not directed against anyone, and Russian officials also stressed that the statements about “Russian aggression” are a pretext for reinforcements of forces on the eastern flank.
https://snanews.de/20220116/kremlsprecher-zur-angeblichen-invasion-russlands-in-der-ukraine-5025116.html
Russia
Ukraine
Canada
SN
[email protected]
+493075010627
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
2022
Messages
d_di
SN
[email protected]
+493075010627
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
https://cdnn1.snanews.de/img/07e5/01/0f/530548_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_794762a61b6238afa9ef61dbde46da05.jpg
SN
[email protected]
+493075010627
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
Russia, Politics, Ukraine, Warning, Travel, Canada
Amina Abdul Rahimova
editor
On Sunday, the Canadian government urged its citizens to refrain from traveling to Ukraine due to “Russian aggression”.
“We have changed the risk level for Ukraine to avoid non-urgent travel due to the ongoing Russian aggression and military build-up in and around the country,” the government said on Twitter.
Many people of Ukrainian descent live in Canada.
Several Western countries and Ukraine have repeatedly accused Russia of committing “aggressive acts” and preparing to invade Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly denied the allegations. The country has the right to move its forces as it wants within its borders. Russia attributes the transfer of its forces, including to areas bordering Ukraine, to a military maneuver that is not directed against anyone.
Russian officials also stressed that the statements about “Russian aggression” were a pretext for increasing forces in the eastern flank.
“False accusations” – Kremlin spokesman on the alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine