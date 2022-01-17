Canada issues travel warning for Ukraine over ‘Russian aggression’

“We have changed the risk level for Ukraine to avoid non-urgent travel due to the ongoing Russian aggression and military build-up in and around the country,” the government said on Twitter.

Several Western countries and Ukraine have repeatedly accused Russia of committing “aggressive acts” and preparing to invade Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly denied the allegations. The country has the right to move its forces as it wants within its borders. Russia attributes the transfer of its forces, including to areas bordering Ukraine, to a military maneuver that is not directed against anyone.