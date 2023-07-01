Canada instead of California: Schroder leaves the Lakers and returns as a big earner

From California to Canada: Basketball pro Dennis Schroder is taking a big step physically and financially into the North American professional league NBA. In terms of the game, the captain of the German national team should play a key role in the struggling club.

Dennis Schroder found a new club in the NBA. According to his agent, the German national basketball player will join the Toronto Raptors. According to a report by ESPN, the 29-year-old is set to sign a two-year, $26 million contract with the 2019 North American Basketball League champions. On Saturday night (local time), Schroder tweeted “Toronto Raptors” in all caps.

Schröder will earn significantly more than last season. At the Los Angeles Lakers, 2022 European Championship bronze medalist superstar LeBron James’ team received a salary of at least $2.6 million per year. In his second stint in Los Angeles, the point guard played a key role, averaging 12.6 points and 4.5 assists. With the Lakers, Schröder reached the conference finals, where Los Angeles had to concede defeat to the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets.

Schröder is also likely to play an important role in Toronto. Former starter Fred VanFleet will leave the Raptors and sign with the Houston Rockets, according to media reports. The Raptors will become the sixth club Schroder has played for in the North American Basketball League, following the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. Last season, the Raptors missed the playoffs for the second time in three years.

In the NBA, free agency begins the evening of June 30, Eastern time. Then players without contracts can negotiate with teams. Officially, the new contracts will be signed from July 6.