Canada has extended entry rules until the end of September

On Wednesday, the Canadian government announced it would continue to maintain existing entry and border regulations. as Breaking Travel News It has been reported that these regulations will remain in force at least till September 30.

Canada has been allowing vaccinated people to enter the country without screening since early April. Random checks have also been suspended since June. It is still difficult for unvaccinated travelers to enter the North American country. You should be tested before departure and on the 1st and 8th day after arrival. A 14-day quarantine is also mandatory, with few exceptions.

Anyone arriving on board must also register via the ArriveCAN app.

Additionally, almost all passengers must check-in through the ArriveCAN app. Travel information must be submitted 72 hours prior to entry or upon boarding a cruise ship bound for Canada.

Today’s announcement would not have been possible without continued efforts by Canadians to vaccinate themselves, wear masks and follow public health advice when traveling. Our government’s commitment will be to protect commuters, employees and their communities from the impacts of COVID-19, while keeping our transport system strong, efficient and resilient for the long term. Omar Alcabra, Canada’s Minister of Transport

The Canadian government continues to warn about the virus and reminds us that the Covid pandemic is far from over.

Canada continues to adhere to its clear policy to combat the Covid pandemic and expand its entry rules.