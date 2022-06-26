Canada: Gold diggers find frozen baby uncle

Gold has long been found in Yukon and Klondike. Now a mummy-made wool mammoth baby has melted from the permanent frost there. Researchers are excited. The animal already has a beautiful name.

EA miner was bulldozing at Eureka Creek, south of Dawson, northwest Canada. The excavation hit something hard in the mud. After a short glance, the man called his boss. There is something to see there. The invention has far-reaching implications.

Gold diggers in northwestern Canada have discovered a well-preserved, mummy-made baby wool mammoth. Workers found the baby girl while digging in permanent snow in the Klondike gold fields on Tuesday. Divided the government of the territory Indigenous peoples of the Yukon and Trondak Hwach. It is “the most complete mummy made mammoth found in North America”.

The elders of the people of Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in named him Nun cho ga (English: big baby animal). Geologists at CA and the University of Calgary suspect that Nun cho ga died during the Ice Age and froze in permanent ice for more than 30,000 years.

Wool mammoths lived in Eurasia and later North America for hundreds of thousands of years. The species became extinct about 13,000 years ago – several thousand years later in some Arctic islands.

Nan Cho Ka is an “incredible scientific discovery,” said Grant Jazzula, an ancient researcher with the agency responsible for broadcasting Global News. Hair and skin are protected. “Looking at her feet, her little toenails and toenails are not yet fully hardened.” She is about 140 centimeters long. Preliminary inquiries revealed that he would be dead in a month.

According to the report, this is the second wool mammoth cub found worldwide. In 1948, parts of a mammoth calf named Effie were discovered in a gold mine in the state of Alaska in the United States.

In 2007, the woolly mammoth appeared from permafrost in Siberia. This model – named Luba – is estimated to be 42,000 years old.