Top News

Canada: Gold diggers find frozen baby uncle

June 27, 2022
Jordan Lambert
Science Canada

Gold diggers find frozen baby uncle

| Study time: 2 minutes

This handbook, released by the Yukon government on June 25, 2022, shows a complete baby wool mama named Nan Cho Ka found in Yukon's Eureka Creek, south of Dawson, Canada. - Miners make a rare discovery in the Glondike Gold Fields in northern Canada. (Photo by Yukon Government / AFP) / Limited to editorial use - Compulsory credit "AFP Photo / Yukon Government " - No marketing - No advertising campaigns - Distributed as a service to customers

With skin and hair: Mummy made wool mammoth baby

Credit: AFP / Yukon Government

Gold has long been found in Yukon and Klondike. Now a mummy-made wool mammoth baby has melted from the permanent frost there. Researchers are excited. The animal already has a beautiful name.

EA miner was bulldozing at Eureka Creek, south of Dawson, northwest Canada. The excavation hit something hard in the mud. After a short glance, the man called his boss. There is something to see there. The invention has far-reaching implications.

Gold diggers in northwestern Canada have discovered a well-preserved, mummy-made baby wool mammoth. Workers found the baby girl while digging in permanent snow in the Klondike gold fields on Tuesday. Divided the government of the territory Indigenous peoples of the Yukon and Trondak Hwach. It is “the most complete mummy made mammoth found in North America”.

Read on

Gemune Archaeological Site in the arid region of the Mosul Reservoir.

Drought and melting glaciers

The elders of the people of Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in named him Nun cho ga (English: big baby animal). Geologists at CA and the University of Calgary suspect that Nun cho ga died during the Ice Age and froze in permanent ice for more than 30,000 years.

Wool mammoths lived in Eurasia and later North America for hundreds of thousands of years. The species became extinct about 13,000 years ago – several thousand years later in some Arctic islands.

Nan Cho Ka is an “incredible scientific discovery,” said Grant Jazzula, an ancient researcher with the agency responsible for broadcasting Global News. Hair and skin are protected. “Looking at her feet, her little toenails and toenails are not yet fully hardened.” She is about 140 centimeters long. Preliminary inquiries revealed that he would be dead in a month.

Read on

Mammoth (Mammudas sp.) Artwork at night below an auroral glow (pink) in the mammoth northern sky. The mammoth is a large mammal that adapted to the cold conditions of the Pleistocene ice age about 2 million years ago. It has spread across North America, Europe and Asia. Its ivory length is more than 3 meters. Closely related to the elephant, it is depicted in cave maps hunted by early humans. Large mammoths were destroyed about 10,000 years ago by the retreat of glaciers. Human poaching is thought to have hastened their decision. Auroras are caused by particles charged from the sun (carried to the poles by the Earth's magnetic field) colliding with the atmosphere.

According to the report, this is the second wool mammoth cub found worldwide. In 1948, parts of a mammoth calf named Effie were discovered in a gold mine in the state of Alaska in the United States.

In 2007, the woolly mammoth appeared from permafrost in Siberia. This model – named Luba – is estimated to be 42,000 years old.

See also  Plantours Cruises: Canada, Key West, Cape Town and Colombia »News | Note

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.