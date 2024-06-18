Canada FX Debt-C$ Rises; Betting on the currency is at an all-time high

The Canadian dollar gained against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors awaited further insight into the Bank of Canada’s interest rate cut plans and speculators raised their bets on the currency to record levels.

The loonie was up 0.1% against the dollar at 1.3725, or 72.86 cents, after trading between 1.3722 and 1.3764.

As of June 11, non-trading accounts increased their net short positions in the Canadian dollar to 129,493 contracts from 91,639 the previous week, data from LSEG and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed Friday…

This is the largest net short position in the currency since 1986.

“The surge in Canadian dollar short selling is a cyclical trade,” said Adam Button, senior currency analyst at ForexLive. “Global markets are sensing that higher interest rates could lead to an economic slowdown, particularly in Canada due to high debt and exposure to the real estate sector.”

Canada’s economy is particularly sensitive to high borrowing costs due to high housing debt and a short mortgage cycle, analysts said. The typical loan term in Canada is five years or less, while in the US it is 30 years.

This month the BoC became the first G7 central bank to start cutting interest rates. Minutes of the June 5 fiscal policy decision are due to be released on Wednesday.

Canadian home sales fell 0.6% from April to May and fell 5.9% on a year-over-year basis, data from the Canadian Association of Realtors showed.

Canadian government bonds, which track U.S. Treasury yields, rose across the curve.

The 10-year benchmark rose 3.5 basis points to 3.319%, recovering from Friday’s four-month low hit at 3.260%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Will Dunham)