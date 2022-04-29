Canada: Anglican Primates meet Welby tribe

Anglican Church President Justin Welby is scheduled to meet with indigenous peoples in Canada over the weekend. This was reported by the Canadian broadcaster CBC. The Anglican Church was criticized for its actions during the colonial period.





Here is the full text of Pope Francis’ Friday address to Canadians, Inuits and Medes.

So the Archbishop of Canterbury may apologize. The focus is on church schools and homes taken from the parents of indigenous children for the purpose of “re-education.” The Anglican Church in Canada has already announced the trip in February.

“One of the main objectives of this visit is to … repent and make amends for the harm done to our relations and actions more than good – and to value the sovereignty of the tribal communities,” Welby said ahead of the visit, which is the history of the Church of England in Canada ” Has brought, “said Primate. As part of Welby’s visit, there will also be a reception with tribal leaders in Toronto before he returns to the UK on Tuesday. The visit was made at the invitation of Linda Nichols, Primate Archbishop of Canada.

Welby is scheduled to travel over the weekend to James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, about 100 miles northeast of Saskatoon, to meet with housing officials and survivors. Before that, he was to travel to Prince Albert from Saskatoon, 60 kilometers west of the James Smith Cree Nation.

Between 1820 and 1969 the Anglican Church operated in Canada with about 30 schools and boarding schools and over 150 day schools. The Anglican Church of Canada has apologized to survivors in 1993 and 2019, including “cultural and spiritual arrogance” for indigenous peoples.

Pope Francis in Canada



Pope Francis plans to visit Canada this summer. He recently apologized in Rome for the behavior of members of the Roman Catholic Church in the Canadian school system.

(kna-sst)