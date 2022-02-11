Canada and the Caribbean are no longer high-risk areas

The 2022 positive note has not been launched based on high-risk area updates. However, the trend is moving in a more optimistic direction.

Only in the last few weeks have more countries been removed from the list of high-risk areas. This trend continues this week because even this Friday Robert Koch Company There is a current update on the list of high risk areas. Again, more countries than have been added have been removed from the list. Canada and the Caribbean should be particularly interesting. But one country in Europe will be removed from the list of high-risk areas.

The positive trend continues

Although the appearance of risk areas may no longer play a role within the EU, the list is updated weekly by the Robert Koch Institute. Large parts of Africa have been removed from this list, especially in the last two weeks. Countries outside of Africa will follow suit for the first time this week. This includes countries in North America and the Caribbean.

However, with Malta, a country in Europe will be removed from the list of high-risk areas. Along with Canada and a few other countries in the Caribbean, the current renovation again offers a variety of opportunities for a sober holiday, and even with excellent weather in most areas.

Here is a complete overview of all the countries that are no longer classified as high risk areas:

Bahamas

Dominican Republic

Jamaica

Canada

Kyrgyzstan

Cuba

Malta

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Two new high-risk areas

Only three countries or regions were added to the list of high-risk areas last week. Absolutely positive trend, but still a burdensome situation. There is less good news this week, but it is still low. This is because in the current renewal only two countries are considered high risk areas.

Here is a complete overview of all the countries now classified as high risk:

Passengers coming from high-risk areas should go for isolation when returning to Germany. Only evidence of a complete vaccine or survival infection is exempt from isolated duty. For everyone else, the exception that isolation can be reduced by another test after five days applies. It should be noted that from August 1, 2021, all travelers to Germany must provide proof of these three options. In addition, the entry form must be filled out.

The effectiveness of the new classifications will not be fully effective until midnight next Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Results of the Robert Koch Institute’s New Risk List

Fortunately, the positive trend of the last few weeks continues. Again, more countries are being removed from the list of high-risk areas than are being added. While these have only been in Africa for the past few weeks, countries in North America, the Caribbean and Europe will follow suit this week. Especially in the north Canada and the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Jamaica should attract many wandering travelers.