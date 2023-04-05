Canada and Heidelberg Materials Partner in CO2 Capture – TradingView News

Building materials manufacturer Heidelberg Materials HEI And the Canadian government has signed a memorandum of understanding to build a facility to capture and store carbon emissions from cement production, according to insiders. Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will announce the partnership on Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. He succeeded Holcim get Enbridge, the world’s second largest cement conglomerate and pipeline company, is from Switzerland ENB They are already working on capturing greenhouse gases from a cement plant in Edmonton and storing them underground. Heidelberg could not immediately be reached for a statement. The minister’s office declined to comment.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration extended previously announced carbon capture and storage (CCUS) investment tax incentives to cement plants. Canada has set a target of reducing national greenhouse gas emissions by 40-45 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.