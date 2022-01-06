Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2 and Alva ST turntables

About two years ago, Cambridge Audio introduced the plug-and-play Alva TT turntable. Now, with the Alva TT V2, there is not only a successor, but with the new Cambridge Alva ST, the cheapest “sister model”.

Comparing the Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2 and Alva ST

The Cambridge Alva TT V2 comes with a rigid polyoxymethylene bowl, while the Cambridge Alva ST is equipped with a die-cast aluminum bowl. Both have an effective mass of 11 grams. The Alva TT’s original transmission bearing has been further improved, according to the press release.

The Cambridge Alva TT V2 is direct drive and comes with an MC pickup system, while the Alva ST is belt powered and equipped with an MM system.

Both devices have one device Pre-installation of Phonowhich can now be overridden with the switch on the back so that an external Phonopre can be used. This is a special feature of both models aptX-HD-Bluetoothmodule, while enjoying wireless vinyl music. The new lathe machines are expected to be available in the spring of 2022.

the prices:

Cambridge Audio Alva TT 2: 1.999 euros

Cambridge Audio Alva ST: €999

