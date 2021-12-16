Calendula Candyman Orange Voted Visitor Favorite – DEGA GARTENBAU

Calendula Candyman Orange was voted as a visitor favourite. & nbspFleuroselect

After a large scale variety trial of calendula (Marigold) that took place this summer in the garden of the Royal Horticultural Society in Hyde Hall, UK, Peter Seabrook and Floroselect were pleased to announce the results of the public’s selection competition.

Visitors to the Calendula Fair, held in the Floral Fantasia, chose the following types of Calendula officinalis seeds as their favorite:

Candyman Orange (Takii Europe, Thompson, and Morgan) Snow Princess (Mr. Fothergill’s, Suttons und Thompson & Morgan) Pacific Flame Beauty (Bertrand) Neon (Takii Europe, Johnsons, Thompson, and Morgan) Corniche d’Or (Bertrand) Oopsy Daisy (Takii Europe, Dobies, Mr. Fothergill’s) and Orange Flash (Takii Europe, Mr.Fothergill’s, Thompson & Morgan)

In vegetative propagation cultivars, Calendula x hybrida ‘Power Daisy Sunray’ obtained from Kerley & Co. Get the same number of votes as Snow Princess.

Peter Seabrook, English journalist on horticultural subjects and leader of variety experiments: “During the year of marigolds the experiment was well received by visitors, who were impressed by the great diversity of the genus. In addition to the winners, the following varieties also deserve special mention: Benary’s Bon Bon series old, compact and flowering, They are an excellent choice for pots and containers; Calexis Orange and Calexis Yellow from Van Hemert & Co. are impressive because of their curly-petal flowers reminiscent of cacti dahlias, Crown Orange and Crown Yellow from Thompson & Morgan, have long flower stalks that can be cut well, and have inflorescences Double, one light from the center of the curved flower and a very long flowering period.”

Simon Crawford, Commercial Director of Burpee Europe and Head of Hobby Garden – Home Garden Association – Fleuroselect: “These public votes are of great value to plant breeders because they give us information about the colors, flower shapes and sizes of plants that are popular with consumers. We certainly take these findings in consideration when deciding which new cultivars to use commercially.”

2021 – year of the marigold

This trial was conducted as part of the “2021, Year of Marigold” campaign, an initiative by Fleuroselect to bring a variety of calendula closer to consumers. More than 80 species have been introduced by members of Fleuroselect and planted in many well-known gardens throughout Europe. In Hyde Hole, UK, Peter Seabrook and his team coordinated the variety experience, and visitors had the opportunity to choose their favorite marigold.

2022 – The year of the poppies and the basil

Next year, Fleuroselect will be holding promotions and botanical fairs with poppy and basil seeds.