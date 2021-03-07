By iMac Pro. It was nice to get to know you

The new iMac Pro will be showcased during the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 5, 2017 in San Jose, California. Photo :: Justin Sullivan (( Getty Images )

Apple has discontinued the iMac Pro and will sell the rest “As long as supplies last.” According to a new message added to the desktop product page on Friday.

Mac rumors First familiarize yourself with the new notification on the iMac Pro product page, then confirm with Apple that the device is no longer shown. Apple has informed the port that the iMac Pro will not be available once supplies are out of stock. In fact, this is the only version currently available It’s the Standard Edition, which costs $ 5,000 as Apple canceled the additional upgrade options.

On MacRumors, Apple said so 27-inch iMac It was released last summer and possibly the last with Intel chipsets. It is the preferred choice for the vast majority of professional iMac users. The company added that customers looking for more power and expandability can choose the Mac Pro.

The iMac Pro released in 2017 was released with the name The most powerful Mac from Apple at the time Or as we called it at the time “A strong spine.” Over the years, it has never been clear if the iMac Pro is selling well. In fact, he didn’t get much Hardware updates Since its inception.

His place in the Apple family was up in the air, too. As mentioned earlier 9to5MacMac Pro 2019 was also aimed at people who want a high-end workstation. It also faced competition from its siblings for performance from the high-end iMac models.

Additionally, keeping the iMac Pro on the shelves could be beneficial to Apple as planned IMac redesigned New releases will be released later this year. Refurbished iMacs drop the Intel chip and replace it with the Apple Silicon chip.

Has been reported 27 inch 2020 The iMac will be the last to feature the traditional iMac design or bezels around the screen with an aluminum chin and a large Apple logo in the middle. If true, it would be the first iMac repair in nine years. T. The company also claimed Working on two new Mac Pro, most expensive desktop computers.

While we lose the iMac Pro, Appleworld appears to be full of exciting new products. Goodbye iMac Pro. It was nice to get to know you