Buy PS5 on Amazon: Drop With 20,000 Consoles Starting Tomorrow – Notice appeared

No new consoles on Amazon for two months. But now there is a hot signal to renew the console.

Update from December 27, 2021 at 10:45 PM: News flash in the late evening! The PS5 drop at Amazon will likely happen tomorrow. Some insiders confirm this: the internal notification as well as the classic Prime notification, which appeared every evening before the fall, are displayed again.

Some exact time is not yet known. It will probably be 10:00 in the morning. We recommend that you watch Amazon at around 9:00 AM. So tomorrow there will be supplies at last. The 20,000 consoles mentioned this morning should be on sale in full.

Update from Dec 27, 2021 at 11:45am: Two hours after the alleged landing, nothing happened either. If nothing comes at lunchtime, the PS5 will likely still be lost on Amazon today. There’s still some hope, because the PS5’s last drops often happened around noon.

Update from Dec 27, 2021 at 10:15am: Even after 15 minutes, nothing happened. The source behind this news is reputable and already had the right nose for Amazon’s previous drops. So far it looks like a failure here. However, there may only be delays. So keep an eye on Amazon.

Update from Dec 27, 2021 at 10:00 am:10:00 AM So far it’s been quiet on Amazon. But that doesn’t mean there’s no downside after all. It can simply be delayed yet. We keep in touch for you.

Update from Dec 27, 2021 at 8:50 a.m.: Before Christmas it was quiet at Amazon, but now it can get really hot. Some insiders have reported that Amazon should sell 20,000 PS5 consoles today. It should start at 10:00 AM and be exclusive to basic members. Keep in mind that this isn’t confirmed information, but insiders are pretty serious and have actually been right with other Amazon drops in the past. So it can finally start!

Update from Dec 24, 2021 at 8:45am: In fact, the PS5 didn’t even appear on Amazon in the entire pre-Christmas period – at least in Germany. Amazon stores in Great Britain and France saw big drops again towards the end, but there was none in Germany.

The question now arises: When will Amazon finally deliver supplies to Germany? Is there a possible decline planned for the holidays? Most insiders don’t expect new supplies until after the holiday and probably not until the new year. But no one expected that Amazon wouldn’t sell out supplies before Christmas. So far everything is possible.

Update from Dec 23, 2021 at 11:20amLike you, we’ve been hoping for a Christmas miracle at Amazon, but it looks like the console’s long-awaited revamp has yet to materialize. Normally, it doesn’t mean a good thing if nothing happens on Amazon by 11:00 AM. In retrospect, Amazon does not usually sell the PS5. So it’s a good thing now that Amazon is almost past the PS5 Christmas business. If something happens to a dealer, we will of course inform you as soon as possible.

Update from December 23, 2021, 9:20 a.m.: There should be a Christmas miracle, and it might still be a party with the PS5. amazon uk hat I just started selling the PS5 for the last time before Christmas. It is currently unknown whether this will also be the case in Germany. But of course we’ll keep our fingers crossed and keep you posted.

Original notification on December 23, 2021: Hamburg – It’s been a tough year with the Sony PS5. But it certainly wasn’t easy for the players. If you want to get a console, you have to invest a lot of time in order to have any chance of getting a new console. The drops came as they wanted and when they were there, it was still a matter of proving a very lucky hand. Shortly before Christmas, many are hoping they can secure a last-minute console on Amazon. But what are the chances of getting the PS5 from Amazon and most of all: will supplies arrive on time?

PS5 buy: Amazon becomes the last straw for console supplies

Will Amazon sell the PS5 again before Christmas? We don’t know that yet. But one thing is clear: If there is still one online retailer that makes console supplies in time for Christmas, it’s Amazon. Thanks to Prime, subscribers with a bit of luck will get a console just in time for the holiday. However, the chances of that are not rosy. Amazon hasn’t sold the PS5 in nearly two months and no one really knows why.

While all other PS5 merchants have been busy bringing consoles to people in the lead-up to Christmas, it appears Amazon has pulled out of the PS5 business. Apparently because the mega-dealer was busy selling consoles in Europe. PS5 rain just fell into the water in Germany. Why this happened is completely unknown. Accordingly, gamers are of course frustrated with Amazon and its policies – no comment has been made on the PS5’s disappearance, of course. The console simply no longer exists.

Buying PS5: Last Minute Consoles – Are There Any Other Options Beside Amazon Until Christmas?

Are there any other ways to get PS5 by Christmas? If you still desperately need a PS5 by Christmas, the odds are unfortunately very poor. Now getting a PS5 is like a miracle. The day before Christmas, most retailers will be abandoned if they don’t offer express delivery. Of course, Amazon was the ultimate choice here. So if you desperately need a PS5, you have no choice but to think locally. We recommend taking a look at the local classifieds, self-selecting should be the best option left near Christmas Eve.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to accept appalling prices if someone really wants to sell the PS5 shortly before Christmas. As always, we advise you to be careful when buying a PS5 via ads – there is a lot of chaos around the console. If something seems strange to you, it probably is and you should stay away from it. Good luck, may it still work with PS5 for Christmas. Regardless of this, we recommend our current state of the PS5, and here we highlight the state of the new consoles on a daily basis. We will continue to do so after the holidays. * Affiliate link

