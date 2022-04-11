Buy PS5 from PlayStation Direct: Here are the chances of landing in the new week

You can also get a stress-free PS5 via PlayStation Direct. Recently there have been some declines in some neighboring countries. Will Germany soon follow?

Update from 04/11/2022 at 11:55 am: PlayStation Direct is a monthly renewal guarantee and was dropped mostly in Germany in the second half of the month – also mostly after its “precursors” in other European countries. In Luxembourg and Great Britain, Sony already sold the PlayStation 5 via PS Direct in April. This is a good sign that PlayStation Direct should have more supplies for you in April.

So far in April, however, there have been no invitations to registered German PSN accounts. Sale is currently at least not imminent. However, on the scene, it is quite certain that there will be a drop in April.

By the way, spontaneous campaigns by other retailers are generally possible at any time and without prior notice – especially now, just before Easter. You can find an overview of the current state of PS5 supply here in our PS5 live stream: Buy PS5: Ticker on April 11th. – Here the chances of renewal before Easter are high

Updated from 04/08/2022, 08:55 AMIt looks like there will be a sale on PlayStation Direct today at 10:30 German time after the UK, and now in Luxembourg – as usual by email invitation. It is not clear if there will be an open sale after that. Sony will likely follow suit with PS Direct here in Germany in the next few days. As a precaution, check your inbox regularly.

Console name PlayStation 5 (PS5) the creator Sony Interactive Entertainment (You) He writes Fixed game console generation 09 generation console medium memory Blu-ray, SSD release November 19, 2020 See also Rainbow Six Siege Xbox Championship

PS5 buy: PlayStation Direct may be delivered soon

Updated from 04/07/2022, 1:45 pm: In the UK today, Sony sold the PS5 via PlayStation Direct – initially in a closed invitation sale, followed by what appears to be an open sale. In Germany too, PS Direct, as a regular PS5 guarantor, should make the console supplies available again in April – hopefully with a subsequent open sale. Unfortunately, this has not happened with us the last few times.

Updated from 07/04/2022 09:58 AM: So far, nothing has changed in PS Direct this week. However, we recommend keeping an eye on Sony’s internal presentation at least until tomorrow – or rather, your inbox. Because the closed sale invitation always comes via email.

Update from 04/05/2022 at 12:50 PMPlayStation Direct is still quiet at the moment, but it appears Conrad is offering the PS5 as a bundle in some local markets. You can learn more about this here: Buy PS5: Conrad is now selling PS5 – hit it fast

The original message from April 4, 2022: Hamburg, Germany – Even in the spring of 2022, the PS5, which many are hunting, was and will continue to be in short supply. After a long dry period, there have finally been a few drops again in the past two weeks, but it’s just a drop in an ocean and it can’t even cover the demand. Many potential buyers are still eagerly awaiting the next drop, hoping that they will finally be able to secure Sony’s latest console. Sony itself is currently one of the most promising candidates for the renewal – with its PlayStation Direct sales. This is the current situation with the new consoles.

Buy PS5: This is PlayStation Direct – Buy Direct from Sony

How to buy PS5 from PlayStation Direct: In principle, everything works very easily and does not require much explanation. All you have to do is sign up for PlayStation Direct from Sony using your PSN account beforehand Register for sale Then just wait and keep your fingers crossed to yourself.

Once a new console goes on sale on PlayStation Direct, Sony will inform a few randomly selected participants via email about the upcoming PS5 drop, after which you can safely purchase a PlayStation 5 directly from Sony on the said date. So PS Direct is a hassle-free direct purchase from Sony by invitation – if you’re lucky and honored. Sometimes, however, keep track of open sales – presumably from remaining stocks.

And speaking of sales: If you don’t want to miss any sales, please visit the PS5 live bar regularly. There we at ingame.de will always keep you updated regarding the state of PS5 general supply in the current week.

Buying PS5: PlayStation Direct with good supply prospects – status on 04.04.2019 © Sony / Unsplash

Can you improve the odds in PS Direct? It is not known how Sony proceeds with the invitation and selection of participants in the sale of PlayStation Direct. The stochastic principle seems to prevail. However, some are skeptical about the preference of loyal and active PlayStation users (eg with a PS Plus membership). However, this is an unproven speculation. Officially, there is nothing you can do that affects your chances in any other way than by subscribing to PlayStation Direct.

Buying PS5: PlayStation Direct’s current show mode – when will there finally be new consoles?

When was the last time you could buy a PS5 from PlayStation Direct? Sony has been offering new PS5 supplies via PlayStation Direct since November 2021 – at regular and monthly intervals. From the very beginning in Germany, not a month did not pass empty-handed. The last time you could buy a PS5 directly from Sony was on March 17th.

What is the current state of PS5 supplies on PlayStation Direct? If Sony maintains its previous direct selling pattern, you will be able to buy PS5 again via PlayStation Direct in April 2022. And you better keep your eyes open for now. Because while there are usually new supplies at the end of the month, there was also a sales campaign at the beginning of the month (December 3, 2021). In short: there should be a supply this month – maybe this young week or the last week of April. Prospects are definitely good, keep your eyes open!

By the way, in this analysis we’ve once again summarized the dealers with the most promising forecast for PS5 supplies in the new week that started today: PS5 Buying: Availability from April 4th. – These merchants are especially hot right now

Rules list image: © Sony / Unsplash