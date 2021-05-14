Büsi jumps off the fifth floor and runs away

Twitter / Chicago Fire Media 1/4 Büsi bravely jumps from the fifth floor of the house!

Twitter / Chicago Fire Media 2/4 The building caught fire in Chicago. Firefighters were on site.

Twitter / Chicago Fire Media 3/4 But the Büsi family seemed to know no fear.

Twitter / Chicago Fire Media 4/4 The cat lands on the grass and then continues to walk.

Dark smoke rises from a building in Chicago. Firefighters are about to put out the flames in the house.

It is clear that the black cat still trapped on the fifth floor does not wish to wait for her rescue and has her fate in her hands.

A video recorded from the street shows how Büsi spreads with the courage of Four Paws and leaps from a dizzying height.

Büsi goes unharmed

Fortunately, the animal lands on grass and pillows and then apparently escapes unharmed.