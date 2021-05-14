World

Büsi jumps off the fifth floor and runs away

May 15, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Büsi bravely jumps from the fifth floor of the house!

    Twitter / Chicago Fire Media

    1/4

    Büsi bravely jumps from the fifth floor of the house!

  • The building caught fire in Chicago. Firefighters were on site.

    Twitter / Chicago Fire Media

    2/4

    The building caught fire in Chicago. Firefighters were on site.

  • But the Büsi family seemed to know no fear.

    Twitter / Chicago Fire Media

    3/4

    But the Büsi family seemed to know no fear.

  • The cat lands on the grass and then continues to walk.

    Twitter / Chicago Fire Media

    4/4

    The cat lands on the grass and then continues to walk.

Dark smoke rises from a building in Chicago. Firefighters are about to put out the flames in the house.

It is clear that the black cat still trapped on the fifth floor does not wish to wait for her rescue and has her fate in her hands.

Publication date: May 14, 2021, 1:50 pm

Last update: May 14, 2021, 5:38 pm

