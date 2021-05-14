Büsi jumps off the fifth floor and runs away

Dark smoke rises from a building in Chicago. Firefighters are about to put out the flames in the house.
It is clear that the black cat still trapped on the fifth floor does not wish to wait for her rescue and has her fate in her hands.
A video recorded from the street shows how Büsi spreads with the courage of Four Paws and leaps from a dizzying height.
Büsi goes unharmed
Fortunately, the animal lands on grass and pillows and then apparently escapes unharmed.
The Chicago Fire Department shared the video on Twitter. “My hero comes here,” a user writes about Büsi. Another agrees: “The shape, the technique, the landing! It’s a 10 for me.” (a leg)
Publication date: May 14, 2021, 1:50 pm
Last update: May 14, 2021, 5:38 pm
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”