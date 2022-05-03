Burse Express – Scotch Creek begins excavation work on the lithium project east of Macallan in the Clayton Valley

Vancouver, British Columbia – 3. Momme 2022 – Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (which – which”company“) (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC: SCVFF) (“Scotch Schedule“or that”companyto announce that it is conducting its first project training program Macallan the East (“concession area“) is now underway. The program will include core drilling at headquarters at selected sites with a total depth of approximately 500 meters per hole and will By Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. (“Harris“) Superior.

The purpose of drilling is to locate conductive areas inInside the ash-rich mud and mudstones of the Esmeralda composition. Recently, the Esmeralda Formation within the nascent lithium region in central Nevada was discovered to be a major lithium host. concession area Macallan Directly east lies a belt of mudstones with strong lithium mineralization within the Clayton Valley, in which Currently deferred from other company resources.

In addition, Scotch Creek has been able to secure a significant investment in an attractive geographic location in silver Peak core drilling test and analysis during des Current and future drilling programH To make a backup.

David Ryan, CEO of Scotch Creekcommented: “This is an important step for Scotch Creek and its shareholders. We have done extensive geophysical work to gain a better understandings of the soil under our property. With this information, we believe we have the most potential training targets in the project Macallan We look forward to reviewing the results of the exploration in the near future.”

About the lithium project Macallan east

100% owned project with an area of ​​3180 acres Macallan East Scotch Creek is located in the southeast of the southern Clayton Valley, only 10 kilometers south of North America’s only lithium-producing mine. silver Peak from Albemarle (NYSE: ALB). Additionally, Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) 1.9 million square foot plant in Nevada is about a 4-hour drive from Macallan East away.

Scotch Creek would like to invite investors and stakeholders to contact our Investor Relations team or our team location to visit so they can subscribe to receive regular news updates and alerts.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects in world-class mining regions such as Nevada, United States. Scotch Creek is committed to securing the future of the green revolution in North America through strategically aligned lithium projects.

to the board of directors

David K Rayyan “

David Ryan

chief executive officer

For more information about the company, visit our website at www.scotch-creek.com Or under our SEDAR profile below www.sedar.com And on the custom search engine website at the address www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.

TPhone: +1.604.685.4745

email: [email protected]

website: www.scotch-creek.com

Custom Search Engine has not reviewed this version and assumes no responsibility for its accuracy or adequacy.

Forward-looking statements and cautionary statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and there will be no sale of securities in any state of the United States in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered or exempt from registration. This statement may contain safe harbor statements as defined by securities laws and regulations.

This statement may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s financial position, results of operations and business, and certain of the Company’s plans and objectives. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will not occur in the future, and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially or implied by these forward-looking statements.

The source language (usually English) in which the original text is published is the official, authorized, and legal version. This translation is included for better understanding. The German version can be abbreviated or abbreviated. No responsibility or liability is accepted for the content, correctness, adequacy or accuracy of this translation. From the translator’s point of view, the report does not constitute a buy or sell recommendation! Please refer to the original English message www.sedar.comAnd www.sec.govAnd www.asx.com.au/ Or on the company’s website!