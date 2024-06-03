Bürgenstock Conference: US Representative Kamala Harris arrives

– Kamala Harris travels to central Switzerland – what does that mean? The US Vice President is scheduled to participate in the Swiss-Ukraine conference in mid-June. This adds weight to the occasion, even though President Joe Biden will not be coming.

‘Vice Presidential’ Joe Biden comes to Switzerland: Vice President Kamala Harris, here at an American event. Photography: Tobias Schwarz (AFP)

Subscribe now and benefit from the read aloud function. Bottalk

On June 15, Air Force Two will land in Switzerland. This is the call sign for the plane transporting Kamala Harris. On Monday afternoon, the White House confirmed that the US Vice President will travel to the Ukraine Peace Summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in Bürgenstock. Harris will be accompanied by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden will most likely not arrive. Although he was also in Europe in the days before the Swiss conference, specifically at the G7 summit in southern Italy, he will return directly to the United States, according to a Bloomberg report. Biden will participate in a campaign event in California this weekend, which will also be attended by stars such as Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

The confirmation of Harris and Sullivan’s appointments remains good news for Switzerland. Hence, the United States indicates that it continues to give importance to the diplomatic initiative. She said in a statement that Kamala Harris will confirm in Bürgenstock the US government’s support for Ukraine and help “secure a just and lasting peace.”

In this context, the name Jake Sullivan is important. He is the most important man in the Biden era in terms of security policy. He will be heavily involved in drafting any final declaration that may be signed at the end of the conference.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry responded immediately on Monday with a tweet expressing its delight at the commitment.

Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly. Allow cookies More information

The arrival of the vice president represents an additional challenge for the Swiss authorities. The organization of the Bürgenstock Conference is indeed complex and the time period is short. Now there is another factor: top US representatives travel with an extensive entourage, which often includes, in addition to the government plane, helicopters and vehicles.

Kamala Harris’s “Second Air Force” plane here in Tanzania in 2023. Photo: AP

More than 70 delegations have confirmed their participation

Two weeks before the start of the conference, the list of participants is becoming more and more concrete. I have so far More than 70 delegations confirmed their participation . Arrivals include Justin Trudeau (Canada), Emmanuel Macron (France), Olaf Scholz (Germany), Giorgia Meloni (Italy), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and EU Council President Charles Michel. More than 160 delegations were invited.

Russia is not invited, and has been harshly criticizing Switzerland and the conference for weeks – among other things, in a far-reaching way. The disinformation campaign was launched.

The Swiss side says it is trying to convince as many countries as possible to participate, especially those that are not close to the Western alliance, in order to be able to start a peace plan with as broad a basis as possible. It is possible that Russia will join the conference at a later conference – or at least that is the prevailing idea in Switzerland.

Thematically, in addition to the general discussion, four specific points will be focused on: humanitarian issues, nuclear security (especially around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant), food security and Ukrainian exports, and free shipping.

According to the current program, the summit begins on Saturday, June 15 at 4:30 pm with an official opening ceremony and ends on Sunday at 4:00 pm with a press conference.

Peace conference in Switzerland

the news the morning The perfect start to the day with news and stories from Switzerland and the world. sign in

Mario Staple He is the head of the internal department. He was previously co-editor of the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The lawyer joined Tages-Anzeiger as a trainee in 2011. More information @mario_staeuble

Found an error? Report now.