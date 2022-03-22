Burgdorf D’Region scoreboard | Young people discuss science and politicians at TecLab in Burgdorf

On 14 March 2022, three school classes from Hinterkappelen, Langenthal and the city of Bern exchanged views on the future issues and challenges they face at TecLab Burgdorf.

As part of the workshops, classes discussed and developed the four self-selected topics of “Life in Space”, “Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Creativity”, “Climate-Neutral Mobility” and “The Future of Food Production” with experts from the sciences. They were able to express their hopes, fears, and questions. For example, in the future “food production” scenario, young people agreed that less meat should be eaten in the future because higher meat consumption is detrimental to health and the environment.

In the afternoon, young people were able to slip into the role of the researchers themselves and program self-driving robotic cars. The seventh graders showed a lot of joy and enthusiasm.

Finally, the students drafted letters to the politicians on their respective topic. Burgdorf Mayor Stefan Berger, Anna de Quervain of Burgdorf Greens, FDP Chair Elias Meyer and First Vice President Simon Neveninger, both from Burgdorf, were represented on the site. Stefan Berger was particularly surprised by the legal issues related to life in space: “I didn’t expect you would deal with it so comprehensively,” he said afterwards. Satisfied schoolchildren, scientists and politicians finally went home late Saturday afternoon.

The event “Science and You (Science) – Science is listening to you!” was organized. From Science et Cite. “The project helps young people put scientific research and new technologies into a social context,” says Marion Alleg, project manager. “They develop their own arguments and are given the opportunity to represent them in front of the people from politics, which we have been able to do today.” This project was made possible by the “Mint Switzerland” funding program of the Swiss Academies of Arts and Sciences.

