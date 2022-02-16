Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ pulled by police in London

(Motorsport-Total.com/Motor1) – In many US states it doesn’t matter whether you have a license plate on the front bumper or not, but it’s very different here in Europe. By the way, also in Great Britain. This has not changed even after leaving the European Union. And completely independent of the car you call yourself. A Bugatti – one of the fastest and most expensive vehicles in the world in the fleet? The law remains the law.

© Motor1.com Germany The law is the law, even if a car looks better without a license plate Zoom

Now one owner had to do the same Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ testing. He was stopped by the police in London because his long-tail supercar lacked a front license plate. We’re guessing a £100 (€120) fine won’t push a motorist to the brink of bankruptcy, after all he just paid €3.5m to park one of 30 Bugatti models sold as a whole.

From a visual point of view, his decision is quite understandable – the black beast looks much better without a front license plate. The car itself, left-hand drive Chiron SS 300+, It can be one of eight customers’ carsWhich was delivered by Bugatti a few months ago.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ pulled by the police

One additional feature immediately visible in this example is the so-called Sky View. These are two fixed glass panels above the driver and passenger seats. The four-layer glass increases height by 2.7 cm over the regular Chiron roof (buy a used Bugatti Chiron now).

Interestingly, the rear spoiler gradually descends when the car is turned off. We also see in the video that the 490 km/h machine is only 228 mph. Like the other 29 samples, the car is finished in black and orange inside and out.

Dive into the Chiron Super Sport

This is what the cold start of a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ looks like

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport (2021): with plenty of comfort at 440 km/h

The W16 engine sounds exciting when it starts up and makes a great noise even when idling. It is now known that Bugatti no longer wants to chase speed records. The Chiron Super Sport 300+ could go down in history as the fastest Molsheim car ever.

The production version is electronically limited to 440 km/h, but owners can ask the manufacturer to remove the shackles to unleash the machine’s full potential on the Volkswagen test track in Ehra-Lessien.

Source: TheTFJJ / YouTube