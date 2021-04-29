BT Sport for sale, can Amazon or Disney buy it?

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – BT is in discussions with other companies about a possible sale of its BT Sports Streaming business.

It was reported yesterday that the UK telecommunications company is interested in either selling BT Sport directly or partnering with investors to support financing.

This was later confirmed by BT in a statement: “BT can confirm early discussions with a number of selected strategic partners to explore ways to generate investment, enhance our sporting business, and take it to the next level of growth.” .

Two of the potential applicants are Amazon and Disney. Both allegedly had initial discussions with BT.

Amazon has entered the live sport in the UK over the past two years, acquiring the rights to Premier League football and tennis matches. It also shows live rugby matches and other sports outside of the UK.

Perhaps the Walt Disney Company is a more likely target since it has worked with BT Sport since its inception. BT Sport licenses Disney’s ESPN one of its channels.

If it manages to secure a direct acquisition, it wouldn’t be a big surprise if BT Sport had not completely rebranded to match its ESPN US strategy.

Other companies in talks are said to include Dazn, a high-end US sports streaming service launched in the UK last December, and private equity firms.

Message from Rick Henderson.