sport

Bryson DeChambeau with a golf log swinging across a lake

March 7, 2021
Eileen Curry

BRison Deschamps threw his arms in the air and fans at Bay Hill Club & Lodge cheered as if the 27-year-old golfer from the US had just won the famous Masters tournament. It was nothing but a tee in the sixth hole on Day Three of the PGA Tour in Orlando – but it wasn’t normal. Golf “Hulk” DeChambeau struck again.

The American muscle man hit the ball on Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on a par-5 hole straight towards the flag and 370 yards (about 340 meters) above the water hazard. The track is actually 531 yards long and has a horseshoe shape – and the lake is in the middle. By Sunday morning, the video of the technical blow had been viewed millions of times on social networks.

“Oh man, I felt like a kid again. It was like winning the tournament.” Deschambeau, who finished second over Lee Westwood of England before the final round in Orlando, said, “I got goose bumps when I saw there was no splash.” It was amateur Matthias. Schmid is the only German golfer in the event in Florida, which earned $ 9.3 million USD. He failed after two rounds with 76 hits each.

DeChambeau gained more than 20 kilograms of muscle mass last year and, according to his own statements, hit a golf ball above the 400-yard mark for the first time in training in October 2020. The figure of the US Open champion is very reminiscent of the bulky green comedian “Hulk” .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *