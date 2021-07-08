Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica at the Olympics

1/7 Jessica Springsteen will appear at the Olympics.

It is not known at the moment how the “boss” reacted, but it can be assumed that he is very happy for his daughter. Jessica Springsteen has been climbing backs of ponies and then horses at Papa Bruce’s farm in New Jersey since she was four years old. And, as it should be for the rock legend, the proud father promoted his girl’s big dream – the Olympics dream.

This dream will come true already on Monday. As Papa Springsteen prepares to play the classic “Born to Run” again at St. James’s Theater on Broadway in New York, US NOK (USOC) announces that Jessica Springsteen will be, after she was just an alternate contestant in 2012 who did not qualify in 2016. , to be an integral part of the US showjumping team in Tokyo.

“It’s always been my dream to represent the United States in tournaments, and in order to run for the Olympics, I’m definitely working for it,” Jessica Springsteen said in February. Now it’s clear that she has succeeded, and it is no coincidence: the 29-year-old is number three among US show jumpers, and 27th in the world rankings, led by Daniel Deusser (Wiesbaden).

Definitely: “The President” helped

Jessica Springsteen was definitely “born to ride,” and she’s now won $2 million in prize money, but of course: “The Boss” helped. With money and buy row horses. Together with Patti Silva, mother of Jessica and part of the legendary E Street Band, Springsteen has also organized concerts and auctions in support of Show Jumping USA.

Famous parents have not come out on top when it comes to a daughter’s career. “It’s great that they came and shared that with me as a family – they are my biggest fan,” says Jessica. Scialfa and Springsteen often appear unannounced at tournaments, a few years ago they hired a concert with the E Street Band in Munich to round out Jessica’s competition in Donaueschingen.