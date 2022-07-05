Broncos take a Canadian piece – AlpsHL

Sean McBride moves to South Tyrol. © Hartford Wolfpack

Wipptal Broncos is busy working on the team for the upcoming season. On Tuesday, they announced the first signing, which is set to weather the storm.

Sean McBride is the new guy in the Broncos. He was born 1.88 meters tall and 91 kilograms forward on August 23, 1995 in Victoria (Canada) and spent his youth with Victoria Grizzlies. In the 2015/16 season, the Canadian switched to the NCAA College League, playing for American International College in Springfield. He played there for four seasons.

While McBride had 14 points in his first season, he had 23 in his freshman year. At the end of his fourth season, the 26-year-old had five NHL games remaining, playing for the Hartford Wolfpack. He then moved to Hartford on a permanent basis, where he made 33 games (6 points) and was loaned to the Norfolk Admirals in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), where he scored 7 points in 20 games. Last season, the center passed to the Idaho Steelheads. In 70 matches he collected 35 points (12 goals and 23 assists).

everything

The press release reads: “Sean McBride is an excellent worker and is considered a fully multi-skilled.” “It can be dangerous both in attack and defense.” Sean McBride will wear the number 71 shirt with the Broncos.