Broncos get reinforcements from Canada – AlpsHL

Justin Maelan has already worked for the HCG. © Matthew Costner

On Wednesday night, Wipptal Broncos announced that Justin Mylan will be moving to Sterzing. The Canadian has already played two seasons in Italy. In 2014/15 he played for HC Gröden, while in the 2015/16 season he went goal-hunting for HC Pustertal.

The Wipptal Broncos have found their new best striker. Justin Mylan was born on January 20, 1991 in Calgary (Canada). He spent most of his youth in the WHL, where he played from 2007 to 2012. While initially under contract to Prince George Cougars, he ended his WHL career with Prince Albert Raiders.

During these years he gained a lot of experience and grew step by step into a leading player. While he scored 6 points in his debut season, he collected an impressive 89 points in 72 games in the 2011/12 season, and was allowed to play once in the AHL as a bonus. For the new 2012/13 season, Mylan then moved to Stockton Thunder (ECHL) where he was able to immediately impress and collect 40 points in 49 games.

In 2013/14, he played for the South Carolina Stingers (ECHL) but was also loaned to the AHL’s Oklahoma City Barons. Halfway through the season, he moved to Europe, where he first signed with Herning Blue Fox in Denmark. Here the 188cm Canadian collected 21 points in 22 matches.

Mylan is no stranger to South Tyrol

The change to HC Val Gardena followed for the new season. Here he was quite convincing and booked a proud 51 points in 33 matches (at that time HCG was still playing in the Italian league). A year later, another successful class followed in South Tyrol, namely in HC Pustertal, where Maylan collected up to 61 points. In the years that followed, there were many changes across Europe. For example, he played for two years at EBEL in Fehervar and Villach.

The other stations were Heilbronner Falken (DEL 2), Dundee Stars (EIHL), Sonderjyske (Denmark) and Csikszereda (Romania). Mylan was able to impress with all the teams and collect an impressive average score. Last season he played in the German Bundesliga (3rd division) and scored no less than 70 (!!!) points in 35 matches.

Justin Mailan will wear the number 97 shirt at Vipiteno.