British TV star dies of cancer (85)

He was in the United Kingdom one of the most famous television actors. British TV star Peter Bowles has died at the age of 85 from complications from cancer.

Peter Bowles is best known for his role as Richard Deveer in the BBC sitcom To the Manor. The series was a huge success in the United Kingdom. The first season finale was watched by more than 23 million viewers. Bowles was part of the band from 1979 to 1981, returning to the series for the 2007 special. The actor passed away at the age of 85. Bulls struggled with cancer.

“Actor Peter Bowles has sadly passed away at the age of 85 due to cancer,” said an official statement published by the British newspaper, The Mirror. The actor’s career began in the theater, but he was also successful in films. He most recently played the Duke of Wellington on the Royals’ drama series Victoria. A final movie with him with Off the Rails was also released in 2021.

Bulls was born in London in 1936. He grew up in one of the poorest areas of Nottingham. The TV star is survived by his wife Susan, with whom he has been married for more than 60 years, and three children together, Jay, Adam and Sasha. It is not known what type of cancer the actor suffered.