British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, has passed away.

Media reports said the mother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has died at the age of 79. Charlotte Johnson and his family died on Monday “suddenly and peacefully” in a London hospital, The Times reported, citing her family. Boris Johnson once described his mother as the “supreme authority” of the family who taught him to believe in the equal worth of every human being.

Johnson Wall, born in 1942, was a well-respected artist. Her father was the head of the European Commission for Human Rights in the 1970s. In 1963 she married Stanley Johnson and then became the first married student to graduate from Oxford University. At the age of 40, Johnson and Wall were diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.