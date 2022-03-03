British Motorsports Association rules out Masepin

It is unlikely that Russia’s stable F1 rival Mick Schumacher will race in the British Grand Prix on July 3 at Silverstone this season.
The British Motorsports Association said teams, drivers and officials with a Russian or Belarusian racing license would not be allowed to compete in the United Kingdom. In the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Motorsport UK made the decision in consultation with the UK government and national sporting bodies.
“It is our duty to use all our leverage to stop this unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” said Federation President David Richards.
The FIA did not rule out Maspin from racing the day before. The 22-year-old is likely to start from Moscow “until further notice” as a neutral player and under the “FIA flag”. Haas team boss Günther Steiner left open Masepin’s future as driver and Russian miner Uralkali as sponsor last week.
