British girl group Little Mix needs a break

They were one of the most successful girl groups of the 2000s. British boy band Little Mix has now announced their split after ten years of pop business.

“Cannonball”, “Wings”, “Black Magic”, “Shoutout to My Ex” and “Sweet Melody” – all number 1 in the UK and a total of 19 times in the Top10. British girl group Little Mix have had a great job over the past decade. The band, which started as a quartet and is now only active as a quartet, has been particularly popular in the United Kingdom. But now fans of singers Perry Edwards, Lee Ann Pinnock and Jed Thirlwall must be strong, because the band says “goodbye” first.

And in a message on the social networking platform Twitter, the band wrote a short message to its fans. “We wanted to tell you that after the ‘Confetti Tour’ in April and May next year, we will be taking a break from Little Mix.” The group also posted a short video showing different stages of their illustrious career.

‘We don’t solve’

If you make the effort and look in the comment column, you will find another statement by the group, where the reasons for the ending were described in more detail. “It’s been ten wonderful years, a wonderful non-stop adventure,” the letter reads. “We feel this is a good time to take a break to recharge the batteries and work on other projects.”

Want to thank fans for all the love and support. In another comment, the group clarified, “We’re not parting. Little Mix has come to stay!” And based on that promise, their fans will surely feature pop stars. Still, there are many sad comments below the thread of tweets.