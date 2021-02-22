British financial technology is now called Wise

Ten years ago Fintech started transferring money. But the company has long been in a wider position. (Image: Wise) Wise Chef Christo Karman

London Transferwise is now called Wise. British fintech announced the new name on Monday. “We started with remittances ten years ago,” said co-founder and CEO Christo Carman of Handelsblatt.

“But today we are much wider.” So, now is the time to amend the name accordingly.

The rebranding is fueling speculation in London that the company is preparing for an IPO this year. In January, Sky News reported that the startup was indeed US banks Goldman Sachs And the Morgan Stanley For public subscription.

Karman does not want to confirm or deny the report. “We do not comment on rumors,” he said. “Everyone talks about making it public.”

Regarding the timing of the renaming, he said that the faster you change the name, the fewer customers will be affected by the change. Internally, the team has been calling itself “Elders” for a long time, which is why the new name has a certain response.