British doctors approve COVID vaccines for children

The UK’s top medical officials (CMOs) decided on Monday that the COVID vaccine should be offered to children aged 12-15.

The medical advisors said their recommendation to the government was made with “the impact of this on transmission in schools and the impact on education” in mind.

“It’s a useful tool for reducing interference,” they said.

According to the decision, a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine should be offered to healthy children and use should begin “as soon as possible”.

The move means about 3 million children could be eligible for the vaccination, which is expected to be offered in schools.

It follows the decision of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) against such use purely on health grounds, so that final appeal after weighing further effects is in the hands of GMOs. CMOs, in their letter to UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid stated: “In general, however, CMOs in the UK believe the potential additional benefit of reducing educational disabilities and consequent reduction in harm from educational disabilities to public health offerings. Adequately Additional Benefit A benefit in addition to the marginal benefit at the individual level identified by JCVI in recommending vaccination for this group.

“They are therefore recommending, for reasons of public health, that Ministers extend the universal immunization offer with a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to all children and adolescents aged 12 to 15 who are not already on current JCVI boards.” If government ministers accept this advice, the collective management organizations would like the Joint Coordinating Committee (JCVI) to provide further advice on whether second doses should be given to children and adolescents aged 12 to 15 years. accumulated internationally. Collective management organizations said the UK has benefited from data from the US, Canada and Israel, which have already introduced universal vaccines to children and adolescents aged 12 to 15.

It is now up to the governments of the four decentralized countries in the UK – England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – to decide whether or not to accept the recommendation of the four CMOs. If they agree, the children will be offered a Pfizer/BioNTech syringe.

The vaccine will likely be given in schools and parents will be asked for their consent.

The CMOs said the “total” benefits of reduced disruption and harm, including to mental health, were “sufficient additional benefits” to justify extending vaccination to healthy children in this age group.

Your recommendation to give only one dose at this time is associated with a very rare risk of what is called myocarditis, or myocarditis. The risk is small after one dose of the vaccine and slightly higher after two doses, with 12 to 34 cases observed per million seconds of vaccination.

