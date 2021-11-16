British Columbia: Evacuations after landslides in Canada – Panorama – Geiselshaft

Heavy rains on the Canadian Pacific coast triggered several landslides on Monday. “Heavy rains, mudslides and subsequent flooding have damaged many highways in the interior of British Columbia,” the province’s Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

According to media reports, rescue workers have been deployed to free up to 275 people. They were stuck in their cars and trucks between two mudslides near the city of Agassiz.

Also in the vicinity of the villages of Lilluitt and Haig, mudslides prevented travelers from continuing their journey, according to Mike Farnworth, British Columbia’s public security minister.

Search and rescue teams have been dispatched to rescue people who have been stuck in their cars for hours. Many of the victims were taken to safety by helicopter.

The county emergency services said nine patients with minor injuries were taken to hospital that night. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged on Twitter: “Please stay safe.” The government is ready to provide any assistance they need to those affected.

And in the city of Abbotsford, near Vancouver, the authorities ordered the evacuation of more than a hundred homes in several areas threatened by floods and mudslides, according to Radio Canada. The city of Merritt also urged residents to leave their homes. Emergency centers have been set up for residents in both communities.

The local electricity company issued a flood warning due to the high water level in the tanks and said it was working to restore electricity to thousands of people.

Environment Canada said in a statement that up to 250 millimeters of rain is expected in and around Vancouver by the afternoon. Vancouver was hit by a rare tornado last week.

It was the province of British Columbia It suffered record summer temperatures, killing more than 500 people. In addition, devastating forest fires devastated entire regions. (AFP)