World

British bus driver loses job because she is ‘too young’

January 11, 2022
Esmond Barker

In 1987, Tracy Scholes was the first female bus driver to travel the bus routes in Manchester, northwest Great Britain. After 34 years, the British woman has lost her job – because she is too young to drive the latest model of buses, the British newspaper “The Guardian” reported.

Tracy Scholes is only 1.52 meters tall. To be able to see the outside mirrors, she had to lean back – but then her feet wouldn’t be able to touch the pedals. The 57-year-old complained about this fact to her employer, the Go North West bus company. Then she was released first, then she was released.

