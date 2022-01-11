British bus driver loses job because she is ‘too young’

1/5 A Manchester bus company has fired Tracy Scholes for being too short as a driver at 1.52m for newer bus models.

In 1987, Tracy Scholes was the first female bus driver to travel the bus routes in Manchester, northwest Great Britain. After 34 years, the British woman has lost her job – because she is too young to drive the latest model of buses, the British newspaper “The Guardian” reported.

Tracy Scholes is only 1.52 meters tall. To be able to see the outside mirrors, she had to lean back – but then her feet wouldn’t be able to touch the pedals. The 57-year-old complained about this fact to her employer, the Go North West bus company. Then she was released first, then she was released.

The company offered her alternatives, but the terms were not acceptable to her.

Supports thousands of British bus pioneer

“I have three sons and I am a widow and I have to pay a mortgage. “I can’t lose my salary,” the British woman was quoted as saying by the Guardian. This dismissal broke her heart as she struggled for years as a woman in men’s business: “I put up with sexist comments and remarks and so much more. I never complained to management. I sorted it out myself and moved on.”

Scholes’ expulsion caused great resistance in England. Many are angry and want help. To this end, a petition has been launched allowing Manchester’s first female bus driver to get behind the wheel again. More than 13,000 people signed the petition.

The bus company defends itself

A spokesperson for the bus company describes Tracy Scholes as a valued member of the team. Several offers were made to keep her in the company. But she rejected them all. The company decided to design the new buses in consultation with trade unions. Except for Scholes, there were no problems with the new buses, not even for people of the same height. “It is difficult to find committed, experienced and hardworking bus drivers. We will not act lightly in such a situation,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.