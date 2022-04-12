British and US sanctions leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina – EURACTIV.com

Britain and America impose targeted sanctions on politicians in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Now everyone is looking to Brussels to see if sanctions will follow from the European Union.

The British met their first sanctions as part of actions against Bosnia and Herzegovina Dodik, a member of the three-member Presidium, and Svijanovic, President of Republika Srpska.

Both “undermine the legitimacy and viability of Bosnia and Herzegovina”. British Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Matt Field said the sanctions are not targeting citizens of Republika Srpska, one of the two entities in the country, but rather individuals.

Dodik said he “didn’t care” about the UK’s sanctions against him, and that the British had “never had good intentions” toward the Serbs.

The UK sanctions mean that Dodik and Svijanovic cannot travel to the UK and have no access to any assets they may have in the UK.

The US Treasury said Monday that the US Treasury has added former Bosnia and Herzegovina Attorney General Gordana Tadic, a Republika Srpska, and Asim Srajlic, an MP from the main political party Bosnia and Herzegovina SDA, to its list of sanctioned persons. .

Srajlic is involved in the political corruption scandal, the “Asim Affair”. In exchange for his approval of the party program, his colleague’s wife got a job.

On January 5, the Ministry of Finance appointed a member of the Presidency Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik and the TV channel. vehiclewho will be under his administration, as responsible for corruption and destabilizing the country.

