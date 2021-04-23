Britain’s exit from the European Union: Fishermen in France block supplies from the United Kingdom

Deep sea fishing was a controversial point in Brexit negotiations until recently – and the conflict is not over to this day. French fishermen are currently very angry about access to British waters. French media reported that more than a hundred fishermen intercepted trucks loaded with fish from Great Britain in Boulogne-sur-Mer Thursday evening. The protest is mainly directed against the slow-moving issue of fishing licenses in London. Boulogne is France’s main fishing port.

“They have been waiting for the promised licenses since January 1. They must now be issued, and fishermen unable to work must be compensated,” Xavier Bertrand, president of the National Council, tweeted after a meeting with several fishermen. Regional fisheries, shifting speed if nothing happens at the European level.

Request to the European Union Commission Previously, the French Minister of the Sea, Annick Girardin, and the Minister of State for Europe, Clément Boone, joined the dispute. “The full granting of licenses to enter British waters and the swift resolution of the core issues … must be secured as quickly as possible,” she said in a statement. And they called on the European Union Commission to act decisively to ensure the full implementation of the fishing agreement with Great Britain.

After the British left the European Union, there was a complex dispute over the total catch and its distribution. At times, negotiations on a trade pact on Brexit threatened to fail over the fish issue. In December, European Union countries agreed to temporary fishing quotas until the end of July. But even on the British side, thousands of Hunters are fighting for their livelihood. On Friday, the European Union Commission gave the green light to provide 100 million euros in government support to fishing companies in France. Specifically, it is about helping fixed costs due to ships not leaving port and making up for lost income.