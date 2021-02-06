Britain wants to test travelers twice

According to a press report, the UK wants all travelers to be tested twice for coronavirus. This aims to contain the spread of mutations in the pathogen, “The Telegraph” writes.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce the measure next week.

Ten days of quarantine in the hotel

To prevent the spread of novel coronavirus variants, the United Kingdom is requiring travelers from more than 30 countries to quarantine hotels for a period of ten days from February 15. The London Department of Health announced the arrival from states classified as high-risk areas. And Austria is not affected, but Portugal, all of South America, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

All other immigrants are required to self-isolate for ten days as before. The new measure is primarily aimed at returning British travelers. People who are not residents of the United Kingdom are already banned from entering these countries. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already announced the move for a long time. No specific date has yet been set. The largest opposition party, the Labor Party, described it as “totally incomprehensible” that the government had been waiting too long and did not take the step immediately.