Britain: Student accused of throwing egg at King Charles III Sentenced

EA student with at least five eggs on British King Charles III. He was sentenced by a court in York on Friday. The 23-year-old defies public order – even if all the eggs miss their target. The student, who argued in court, must now carry out 100 hours of community service and pay £600 (around €680) in costs.

According to the BBC, he criticized British asylum and climate policy in court. King Charles and Queen Camilla were in Yorkshire as part of a two-day visit to the event.

Read on

Earlier in the year, a young British monarch was accused of throwing eggs at Charles III. Fined £100. A court in London ordered the 21-year-old to pay £85 in court costs. He previously admitted throwing the egg at the monarch in the north London town of Luton on December 6. The man explained that he was protesting against the King’s visit, which he found unwelcome in a poor area like Loudon.