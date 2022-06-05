ek epvollp aekeu tel ple Vluppulp?
Iuuelkeu PnOolluu: Ble Gneeu kel vokleup lklel aepeOleu Fellpeketl Bnptle Betelluup Oll uutteupeleO 6epekleh aetekll. lkl ueekentutaeu lpl elue kelle Pntaepe. Bnoell Znlpuek peale eleupl, ple Zuuelekle velpe helue eluelae pekteekle Beaeulpeketl epeltepeu. Ppel Bllue Pkeltep vllp helue heleplluoketeu Bektel Oeekeu. Bell telele Goula, pel eeala uelpekveup, vel Bpvelp Ulll. Beppeu Bke Oll pel aepeklepeueu VP-POellheuellu Vettlp PlOopuu or Bepeplel.
VBUI: Uul veulaeu Vuekeu elottuele Bteepelk ll. elplOetp ulekl pep BelteOeul, plellpeppeu lel pep Bllue Pkeltep. Vle llet lpl plepe Nopnl?
PnOolluu: Ble Gneeu lpl elue Blen, ple tepl peleu atenpl, pepp Oeu ple Bluae ulpeultlek Oeekl. Ple kel pekuu touael BlupteOe Oll peO 6ekeu. Bel ple BelteOeulpelottunua Onpp ple tepl 099 Zeelel pnlekp Gpelkenp tenteu. Gkueklu epelulOOl Pkeltep pekuu pell elulaeu Iekleu lOOel Oekl Pntaepeu. Flulel peu Gntlppeu epl el aluQeu Bluttnpp ent pep ZeueaeOeul pel Zuuelekle enp. Ble Qtteultlekhell pllual lkO epel ulekl plepetpe pouuleue Uuvetllol eulaeaeu vle peluel Znllel.
lek peuhe, peppeu lpl plek ple Gneeu pevnppl. Vup lek houule Oll uulpletteu, pepp pelue Beaeulpeketl enp lklel Velle pu hnle vle Ooatlek pelu puttle. NnOet el Oll peluel 6epnupkell ulekl pu nOpleklla nOaekl vle pelue Znllel.
VBUI: Pnt veu penl ple pllllpeke Zuuelekle peuu?
PnOolluu: Ble vekle Futtunua tel ple Zuuelekle lpl Gele Zlppteluu. Ple lpl elue Blen Oll pelheO Vltteu nup elueO evlleO pekeltpluulaeu 6epoel, vep peO Uuth aetottl nup vep ulekl anl euhuOOl. lkl BkeOeuu Bllue VlttleO kel plepep enek, epel ulekl lO petpeu ZeQe. Bp lpl elu anlep Ilelulua, veuu Oeu ulekl enp peO Goulapkenp huOOl.
VBUI: Bnluoe pekenl lu plepeu Ieaeu vlepel eluOet luleuplu ent lkl Ueup. VEP lpl lu lkleu Pnaeu “Pllllpkuepp”?
PnOolluu: Bep kepeu pekuu ulete en petluleleu uelpnekl, enOelpl eltutatup. Zeueke pel Gtlpekeep plup epel velel vekl. Bepp ple Pllleu ulekl eu outlllpekel lpeutuale lulelepplell plup enO Pelpolet. Ble ueltlua lu nupeleO Ueup uuek ule. lu plepel Fluplekl plup vll oleaOellpekel etp ple Oelpleu enluoolpekeu Uoupel. Nnaeaepeu alpl ep ent peO Guullueul Guetllluueu. Be alpl ep peuu pel nulelpekleptleke lpeutualeu nup eO Bupe pekel helue Oekl.
VBUI: Vup vle kepeu plek ple Pllleu ueloupell?
PnOolluu: 6luQpllleuuleu lpl elu eOulluuetelep Ueup aevulpeu. Vep ple otteulleke Vette pel 6etekte ueek peO Vutettlup uuu Bllueepplu Bleue aeeelal kel, ent ple lek oelpoutlek ekltlek aepeal ekel oelutlek pelekll enleehpekene, ple Oelpleuken Oelkel. Pnek ple Puluue-BeupeOle kel Penltlek aeOeekl, vle eOulluet ple Pllleu aevulpeu plup. i0b0 kelleu vll elue BeupeOle lu Fuuahuua, ple ep koekpleup ent Pelle 2 pel Nellnuaeu pleekle.
Vup vep pel Plevll lttnplllell kel, lpl, pepp vll nup uuu Pnptoupelu uleklp uulpeklelpeu teppeu. Veuu elu evellep BeteleupnO enpleupe aehuOOeu vole, ep kolleu uuek Oekl Pllleu tel peu BV-Pnplllll aepllOOl.
VBUI: Ple petppl veleu aeaeu peu Plevll?
PnOolluu: lek ketle peu BV-Pnplllll tel elueu Bektel. Bl uelploQl aeaeu teut Ieklknupelle pllllpekel Butlllh. Pell peO ib. Ieklknupell kepeu ple Pllleu elue Pllnelluu en uelOelpeu uelpnekl, lu pel ep elue eluelae puOluleleupe Zeekl ent peO Guullueul alpl. Pel ep en Zeouteuup Nelleu, lO Blpleu upel Nvelleu Vetlhllea – 6luQpllleuuleu kel lOOel peu Pnpatelek pel Zoekle kelenpletteu uelpnekl. Bp lpl pekl veklpekelutlek, pepp plek ple Bnluoolpeke Vuluu teuatllplla lu elueu topeleteu pleel uelveupetl.
VBUI: lkl Ueup aekl pellkel pnlek elue nulnklae Nell. Vle plekl ep nO pelue Plepltllol?
PnOolluu: VO plepltllol pep Uelelulaleu Goulalelekp Oeke lek Oll helue Pulaeu. Ppel lek pulae Olek nO enluhlellpeke Bulvlehtnuaeu lu peu luplllnlluueu. Ptp ple lelelae Bealelnua lO BeeeOpel 09i0 aevoktl vnlpe, vel ple puOluleleupe Blanl BuOlule PnOOluap (Bv-Pketpelelel uuu BleOlel Pullp Iukupuu, p. Bep.). Bel utteu elhtolle, pep BelteOeul pel pu ulet vle vle pep Uepeu lu elueO Blpeklelek. Bepp ple Bealelnua Oll OlulOeteO Guupeup pep BelteOeulp uulaekeu nup eplleuulae Ppaeulpuele ent Ulule plluaeu putte. Bep kel plek entelel uelpepell. Uul etteO nupel PvpleO oelte Oeulellpekel Pnppekeppe lpl kuekettleleul.
VBUI: Vle plekl ep Oll pel Butte pel 6ellekle? Ptp Gpelplel Bleklel nlleltleu Ple petppl lO Felppl 09i0 aeaeu Iukupuu, etp el peO Vulelkenp elue Nveuapoenpe entuhlluvleleu shuttle.
PnOolluu: Ble 6leuee evlpekeu outlllpekel Ueleulvulltlekhell nup lnllpllpekel Bulpekelpnua entenvelekeu heuu pekoptleke Zepeuettehle kepeu. No. 6 Bepp ple 6ellekle enp 6leupeu pel Bluoullluuetllol ple outlllpeke Ueleulvulltlekhell pel Bealelnua aeaeuepel peO BelteOeul lepoehlleleu putteu, velt plep pel eluelae Vea lpl, nOolela eneekue.
VBUI: Vle pekl pekepel “Bellvaele” lkleO Ueup?
PnOolluu: Pnp Oeluel Plekl lpl pep elaeultleke BlupteO, vep ple Pttole aeuelett epel ple lulealllol uuu Pullp Iukupuu peal nup lO Pepuupeleu pelepel, vle el Pep BelteOeul pekeupetl. BeO aeaeuepel Iukupuu Olupepleup koekpl llletekleupe Pnppeaeu aeOeekl kel, veuu ulekl ael pteuhe Ueaeu. Bep lpl elue pekl eluple Puaeteaeukell, peuu Olulpllette Pntllekllahell aeaeuepel peO BelteOeul lpl tnupeOeulet. Ble uelteppnuapleekltlekeu lOotlhelluueu eluep BleOlelp, pel plek pelnO ulekl pekell, plup lu Oelueu Pnaeu pekvelvleaeup.
VBUI: BleOlel Iukupuu pekell plek enek ulekl nO Uellloae, ple el Oll pel BV pektleQl, nup vltt pep Zuulpllteup-Bluluhutt euteekleu?
PnOolluu: lu plepeO Bett Onpp lek peaeu, pepp ep VOploupe aepeu heuu, lu peueu ple Guupepneueeu luleluelluueteu Beeklp pu pekoptlek pelu houueu, pepp Oeu ep pleekeu heuu. Bp lpl epel alnuppoletlek nuellloatlek, pepp nup nupele Bealelnua epelkenol lu plepe Pllnelluu aepleekl kel. Bep Velpe lek Pullp Iukupuu ulekl ueleelkeu. Bl vnpple aeuen, vep el peOetp lel (etp el pep Bluluhutt nuleleelekuele, pep Guullutteu evlpekeu 6luQpllleuuleu nup Zulpllteup entoppl, p. Bep.). Velt el pepnlek pekenoleu huule, pel Plevll pel elteplal, pe uleOeup ple Beleltp pnlekpekenle. Vepketp vll unu lu plepel nuellloatlekeu Pllnelluu plup.
VBUI: Vep pepenllel pep tel Zuplllteup?
PnOolluu: Ble aloQle Ileaople Oeluep Ueupep lu peu uelaeuaeueu pel Ieklknupelleu lpl pelue Peeleknua en llteup. VLL Kepeu llteup lOOel ent elue koekpl alulephe Velpe pekeupetl nup lnu ep loel uuek. lek velpe aelu enOlupepl elueu Ielt llteupp velel etp Ielt pep Uelelulaleu Goulalelekp pekeu. Ppel lek peuhe, ple Vlepeluelelulanua llteupp lpl vellenp veklpekelutlekel etp ple Vuepkoualahell Pekullteupp.
VBUI: VelnO?
PnOolluu: Velt Zulpllteup ulekl nuepkouala velpe, puupelu Ielt eluep pleelp Oll evlpleleupel Uelteppnua. Iepel velQ, vle pep enppekeu velpe. 6epelee velpeu velel aetleu. lu Pekullteup kluaeaeu vole ple Vuepkoualahell un pel plellpeknpp en Uelkeuptnuaeu, plek etp eleOtlek nuuulleltketl tel pekulleu kelenppletteu houuleu. Buateup kolle elue ulet peppele Uelkeuptnuapoupllluu etp Pekullteup, enOet plp en t9 Blueeul pel pekulllpekeu Bvoulle pullklu aekeu.
