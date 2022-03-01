Britain instructs its ports to stop all ships linking it to Russia – RT EN

February 28, 2022 21:14



Britain on Monday ordered its ports to ban all ships flying the Russian flag or believed to be registered with someone with ties to Russia.

Britain on Monday ordered its ports to ban all ships flying the Russian flag or believed to be registered with, owned or controlled by a person linked to Russia.

According to the news agency Reuters In a letter to all British ports, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated that further detailed sanctions against Russian shipping will be put in place after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

“The shipping sector is essential to international trade and we must do our part to rein in Russia’s economic interests and hold the Russian government to account.” It was stated in the message posted on Twitter.

Shapps said Russian ships would no longer be allowed to enter British ports. Any ship suspected of being owned, controlled, chartered or operated by a person with ties to Russia should be banned.

Any ship operated by a “certain person” and any ship flying the Russian flag or registered in Russia will also be banned.

“We will endeavor to assist UK ports in identifying Russian ships that fall under the above regulations and will communicate directly with the ports concerned when we identify which ships in UK ports fall under the above provisions,” Shapps said.

Russia had already responded to other sanctions, such as decisions by the United Kingdom and the European Union to ban Russian aircraft from using its airspace. Russian ships carrying energy cargo regularly make their way through British ports.

More on this topic – German airspace is closed to Russian flights from 3:00 pm