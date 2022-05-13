Britain on Friday imposed sanctions on 12 close associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The killings, which targeted Putin's ex – wife Lyudmila Osheretnaja and former gymnast Alina Kabeva, are reportedly "closely related" to Putin, according to the British government.

“We are exposing the network that supports Putin’s luxury life and are tightening the noose around his inner circle,” said British Secretary of State Liz Truss. The sanctions will continue until Putin’s “occupation” supporters reach their goal.

The Kremlin’s claims about the head of state’s modest income contradict his statements about a luxury yacht. The release of Putin’s luxury property in the Black Sea has caused a stir.

According to the UK Foreign Office, Putin’s real wealth is hidden by a network of family ties, friendships and contacts with elected members of Russia’s elite, who are isolated for the role because of their loyalty.

The sanctions, announced on Friday, include the sentencing of Putin’s “close ally” Alexander Blake.

According to unconfirmed reports, Britain has now imposed sanctions on 1,000 individuals and 100 Russian businesses since the start of Putin’s invasion in late February. These include oligarchy, with total assets estimated at 135 billion euros.

AFP