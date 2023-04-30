Britain has airlifted almost 1,900 people from Sudan

Britain has evacuated almost 1,900 people from fighting in Sudan since Tuesday. A total of 1,888 people were able to leave the country on 21 Royal Air Force planes via Wadi Sayedna Air Base, north of the capital Khartoum, the Ministry of Defense said in London on Saturday. The evacuation was made possible by a cease-fire that came into force on Tuesday, but has repeatedly been broken.

The expulsion campaign was initially planned only for British passport holders and their relatives with residence permits for Great Britain. After heavy criticism in Great Britain, around 20 Sudanese doctors from the British health service NHS who visited their families in Sudan were also expelled.

In Sudan, army units under the command of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan have been fighting RSF fighters led by General Mohamed Hamdan Daghlo since April 15. Since then, more than 520 people have been killed and more than 4,500 injured.

A 72-hour ceasefire came into force on Tuesday and was extended for another 72 hours until Sunday midnight before expiring on Thursday. However, so far all ceasefires have been broken.

The Bundeswehr says it has flown 780 people from more than 40 countries, including 230 Germans, from Sudan since Sunday last week.

AFP